Oktibbeha County residents hope for change in hospital

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center has been a hot topic in Starkville and Oktibbeha County, from the Supervisors’ Boardroom to the streets of town.

At Monday’s public meeting, supervisors heard from residents about what they think the future of the hospital should be.

Residents of Oktibbeha County are concerned about the state of the hospital.

It can be hard to travel when you have an immediate need and are unsure about the quality of care close to home.

“I’m concerned about level one trauma access for catastrophic injuries and accidents when people unfortunately get into trouble and get seriously hurt,” John Henry Williams.

While supervisors were preparing to field questions from residents Monday night, some people on Main Street in Starkville, who didn’t want their faces to be shown were weighing in.

“It’d be nice if they had really good medical care. Cardiology at my age is important, and maybe gerontology specialties,” said a concerned resident.

“The patient care just isn’t on par at OCH, and I think it’s more of a culture change. It’s not something that you can pin on one specific person or one specific nurse. It’s the whole business model they have,” said another.

Last month, the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors met to hear a presentation from consultants about the financial position of the hospital, its current state of care, and legal options available.

Legally, a viability study has to be done when considering selling or leasing the hospital.

Supervisors could decide tonight on what they want to do with OCH.

