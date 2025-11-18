Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office gives back to the community

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is working to give some people a Merrier Christmas. But they need their neighbors’ help to make it happen.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is hoping its annual toy drive will help put smiles on the faces of some of the county’s youngest residents.

This year has been financially hard for some, but it doesn’t mean Christmas has to be.

“This time of year, it’s just a blessing that we can come together as a community and get gifts and toys and bikes and different things for the children of this county. We just want to make sure that the children and families have a very Merry Christmas.”

The drive is taking place from now until December 15, and distribution will take place on December 18. The department is collecting for boys and girls from infants to twelve years old.

“We’re accepting them up until, I’m going to say three or four days before right before Christmas. The ages are from infant to twelve years old. We’ve already started now; we’ve already got gifts coming in. We’ve already got the box set out in the front office. Matter of fact, I think it was Friday, a lady here in town bought several gifts here.”

Sheriff Shank Phelps said he’s thankful for the generosity of the community and how they come together to help those in need.

“I’m just so thankful for the community here in Starkville and Oktibbeha County. The people who reach out and bring gifts and bring money. I have a group of men who come by, and they give me money and say, ‘Sheriff, go buy whatever you need.’ And then I’ll get with the staff here and we’ll go to Walmart. I think it was last year, we had four or five buggies full of presents.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X