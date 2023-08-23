Oktibbeha County under burn ban

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County supervisors have approved a burn ban.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner says the paperwork was submitted to the Mississippi Forestry Commission on Wednesday.

Outdoor burning is also banned in the city limits of Starkville until further notice.

Right now, about half of Mississippi is under a burn ban. Most of those impacted are in central and south Mississippi.

Oktibbeha County is currently the only county under a burn ban in the WCBI viewing area.