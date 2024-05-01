Warmest days of the week are here

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Occasional rain and storm chances are back starting late Thursday into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine and an almost HOT afternoon! Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a UV index of 9, so a great pool day with the proper sunscreen protection.

THURSDAY: Expect more sunshine early, but clouds may increase by afternoon ahead of a few showers and storms Thursday night. It will be another hot one, with highs once again reaching the upper 80s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a mainstay in the forecast. While not a washout, definitely plan on some wet periods of weather for the weekend stretch. Also plan for some dry time as well! Timing individual rounds of scattered rain activity will be something quite difficult to do until the day of, so stay tuned to our latest forecasts. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s each day with quite a bit of humid feels.