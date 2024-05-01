COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mid-week warm up has turned into more of a summer sneak peek! Clouds fill back in Thursday, with heavier rain chance expected for the end of the week. Temperatures are staying warm though!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear night is likely, with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be comfortable and mild tonight, falling into the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds are expected to increase by the afternoon, ahead of the chance for a few showers Thursday night. It will be another hot one, with highs once again reaching the upper 80s. Due to the cloud coverage, overnight lows will be slightly warmer, falling only into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: While not a washout, definitely plan on some wet periods of weather for the weekend stretch. Also plan for some dry time as well! There is a higher chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week and into the weekend. Timing individual rounds of scattered rain activity will be something quite difficult to do until the day of, so stay tuned to our latest forecasts. Daytime highs will be in the low to middle 80s each day, heavy on the humidity.