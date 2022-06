Ole Miss baseball players share thoughts on CWS Jello Shot Challenge

Charles Schwab Field isn’t the only place where competitive spirit is high in Omaha. Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina is hosting its annual “CWS Jello Shot Challenge” to see which of the eight College World Series fan bases can put down the most Jell-O shots during their stay in Omaha.

Ole Miss fans have made a comeback but still trail Arkansas. The Rebels players weighed in on the challenge during media availability Sunday.