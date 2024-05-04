Ole Miss baseball tops Auburn 11-7 to get back on track

Ole Miss baseball got back on track Friday night against Auburn in the series opener as the Rebels topped the Tigers 11-7.

Auburn cut the Rebels’ early lead to one, but a four-run fifth gave Ole Miss a 9-4 advantage and Mike Bianco’s team didn’t look back.

Five Rebels had two or more hits, Will Furniss and Andrew Fischer each had three RBIs and the team had 14 hits. Ole Miss had a scare in the ninth with the tying run at the plate, but Tupelo’s Mason Morris was able to close it out.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 24-21 on the year and 8-14 in SEC play. Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 7 on the SEC Network.