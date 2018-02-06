Ole Miss Drops 4th Straight in Home Loss to Missouri

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — Kassius Robertson scored 27 points to lead four Missouri players in double figures and the Tigers beat Mississippi 75-69 on Tuesday night.

Jontay Porter had 18 points and 13 rebounds as Missouri (16-8, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) outscored Ole Miss 8-2 in the final 90 seconds to win their third consecutive game. Kevin Puryear and Jordan Geist added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Terence Davis scored 20 points for Ole Miss (11-13, 4-7) but was scoreless in the final 15 minutes. Bruce Stevens scored 15 points with a team-high seven rebounds and Markel Crawford added 11.

The Tigers shot 24 of 53 (45 percent) from the field and 10 of 23 (43 percent) from 3-point range, including five 3s by Robertson. Missouri was 17 of 20 (85 percent) from the free throw line, including a pair by Robertson with 18 seconds remaining to seal it.

Ole Miss was 26 of 65 (40 percent) from the field, but managed only 5 of 17 (29 percent) from 3-point range. The Rebels were 12 of 15 (80 percent) from the free throw line and committed only four turnovers, but missed three field goal attempts in the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers have won three straight and have two road wins in the SEC. They made all the key plays in the stretch. Porter had a pair of blocked shots as Missouri came up with three consecutive defensive stops to gain control in the final three-plus minutes. Missouri survived a series of runs by Ole Miss, which scored the first 11 points.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have lost six games by six or fewer points and have lost two straight at home after opening the SEC 4-0 at home. Leading scorer Deandre Burnett, averaging 14.8 points per game, was limited to five points and missed consecutive front ends of 1-and-1s in the second half.

FRESHMAN IMPACT

Porter followed up consecutive 13-point games against Kentucky and Alabama with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 13 first-half minutes. The 6-11 freshman, coming off the bench in the last three games, has been instrumental in Missouri’s three-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

Missouri The Tigers host Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels visit LSU on Saturday.