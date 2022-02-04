Ole Miss freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin out for season

Ole Miss freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury. “Daeshun was just hitting his stride and was establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the SEC,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “I feel badly for Daeshun, but I know he will attack rehab with a great maturity and will return stronger than ever next season. Our team has been very resilient all season long, and we expect no difference against a really good Florida team on Saturday.”

