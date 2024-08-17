Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin talks progress of transfer portal additions

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been dubbed “The Portal King” for a reason. His 2024 transfer portal class is ranked No. 1 in the country.

Kiffin brought in 25 transfers — headlined by Texas A&M’s Walter Nolen and Florida’s Princely Umanmielen. As the Rebels get set to start their 2024 campaign, Kiffin said he thinks most of the transfers have progressed to the point they wanted them at.

“Everybody’s not where we hoped, you don’t go 100%. But I think for the most part, the majority of them are probably in roles, performing to what we would have guessed they would be at this stage,” Kiffin said.