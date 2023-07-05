Ole Miss men’s basketball finalizes 2023-24 season staff
Ole Miss men’s basketball released Chris Beard’s full staff Wednesday. The crew consists of eight new members and seven returning. Among the staff are seven people that have already worked with Beard. Here’s the full list:
- Wes Flanigan – Assistant Coach
- Al Pinkins – Assistant Coach
- Bob Donewald Jr. – Assistant Coach
- Win Case – Special Assistant to the Coach
- Brian Burg – Analyst
- John Reilly – Strength and Conditioning Coach
- Anthony Johnson – Director of Player Development
- Derrick Mallison – Director of Video Operations
- Parker Eidson – Director of Basketball Operations
- Drew Clinton – Associate Athletic Director for Academic Support
- Kara Hobson – Administrative Assistant
- Mike Swartz – Assistant Director of Communications
- Josie Nicholson, PhD – Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Psychology
- Jordyn Kleve – Sports Dietitian
- Spencer Hill – Equipment Manager/Tuohy Basketball Center Services)