Ole Miss men’s basketball holds off Vanderbilt

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss men’s basketball defeated Vanderbilt 69-55 on Saturday at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels led for all but 24 seconds late in the first half. The Commodores went on a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to three points with eight minutes to go in the game, but the Rebels responded with a 10-0 run of their own.

Guard Matthew Murrell led the team in scoring with 24 points while going 6-12 from 3-point range. He tied Stefan Moody on the all-time 3-pointer list at Ole Miss on Saturday.

The win improves the Rebels to 15-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference. Ole Miss will be back in action next Wednesday at LSU.