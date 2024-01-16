Ole Miss, MSU baseball go unranked in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 Poll for first time since 2017

For the first time since 2017, Mississippi State and Ole Miss weren’t included in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 rankings. The teams went a combined 15-45 last season in SEC play and both failed to make the conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Bulldogs haven’t advanced to the SEC tournament since 2021.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss were back-to-back national champions in 2021 and 2022. Both teams followed up their historic campaigns by finishing near the bottom of the SEC standings.

Eight SEC programs made the cut, six cracked the top 10 and three made the top five. The two not in the top 10 are Alabama (19th) and South Carolina (25th).

1.) Wake Forest

2.) Florida

3.) Arkansas

4) LSU

5.) TCU

6.) Vanderbilt

7.) Oregon State

8.) Texas A&M

9.) Tennessee

10.) Clemson

Opening day for both squads is set for February 16th. The Bulldogs begin a three-game series with Air Force in Starkville (start time is TBD), while the Rebels visit Hawaii for a four-game set in Honolulu with first pitch set for 10:35 p.m.