Ole Miss pitcher Hoglund to have Tommy John, out for year

Ole Miss released the following statement regarding pitcher Gunnar Hoglund:

“The results of Gunnar Hoglund’s MRI on Monday revealed a tear in his UCL that will require surgery. The procedure will be performed by Dr. James Andrews next Tuesday, May 18th.”

Most MLB mock drafts projected Hoglund as a first-round pick. He had a 2.87 ERA for the Rebels this season and struck out 96 batters in 62.2 innings of work.

James Andrews is a well-respected surgeon who has done work on many professional athletes in the past including Drew Brees, Michael Jordan, Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson and others.