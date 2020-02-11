Ole Miss Preps for Opening Weekend Against #2 Louisville

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — There’s no such thing as easing into the 2020 season for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss begins the 2020 campaign with a prime-time college baseball series against No. 2 Louisville.

Third baseman Tyler Keenan will be the only player to start in their same position from a year ago. That means, a lot of new faces will take the field against the Cardinals.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco and company believe this is the perfect way to get the new team ready for the new, facing the nation’s best.