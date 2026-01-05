Ole Miss Rebels’ run in NCAA Championship is great for MS, Lowndes Co. Supervisors President says

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President, Trip Hairston, said the Ole Miss Rebels’ unprecedented run for the NCAA National Football Championship is not only good for the team, but for the state.

As an Ole Miss Alum, Hairston may be a little biased, but he points to the fact that the first round playoff game in Oxford brought in approximately 75 million dollars to the town and the surrounding area. And that’s good for both local and state sales tax numbers.

And, the state is in the center of a positive story about a program some see as an underdog knocking off the SEC champs to stay in the hunt for the title.

“It’s been a lot of fun to see this, especially now, with the drama and the increased amount of grit and the increased amount of resilience to this team. So, I’m very hopeful for the State of Mississippi and for my alma mater that we move on to the next game. That we’ll win this one, beat The Hurricanes, and then go on to the next level and play for the National Championship,” said Hairston.

The Rebels and the Miami Hurricanes face off this Thursday in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

