Ole Miss sells over 15,000 beers during first game with alcohol sales

OXFORD, Miss. – It was a safe and financially successful start to beer sales for Ole Miss Athletics, as Saturday’s football game against Texas A&M marked the first event with the new concessions option.

“I want to thank Centerplate, UPD and our other campus partners for helping maintain a safe environment and successful operation on Saturday,” said Ole Miss interim Athletics Director Keith Carter. “Most importantly, we appreciate Rebel Nation for showing up to support the team and creating a healthy atmosphere. We have received quality feedback from the weekend, and like all areas of our gameday, we will work on improving the fan experience and addressing any issues.”

- Advertisement -

The University Police Department reported two alcohol-related arrests on campus and four alcohol-related ejections from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Despite the largest crowd of the season, those numbers are only slight increases from the previous home game against Vanderbilt, which included two arrests and one ejection.

Ole Miss’ hospitality provider Centerplate sold 15,400 beers on Saturday for a revenue total of $128,000. A portion of those proceeds will be dedicated to areas of need within the university.

In addition, Ole Miss launched the Responsible Rebs campaign last week that featured social media posts and campus signage encouraging safe and responsible practices on gameday. Key messages included staying hydrated, helping maintain a safe environment in The Grove and planning ahead for your trip home.