Ole Miss TE Casey Kelly ready to step up

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss TE Casey Kelly stepped up in a big way for the Rebels last week against Auburn with Braylon Sanders, Jonathan Mingo and Dontario Drummond injured.

In Saturday’s 31-20 loss to the Tigers, Kelly had seven catches for 81 yards. It’s not just the receivers, most of the Ole Miss offense is banged up. Kelly is a team player and prepared to help his team compete any way he can.

“I always envisioned myself making plays,” Kelly said. “It’s what I do in my free time, envision making those plays when I am in bed thinking about who I will block, where I will catch the ball and where in the void of the defense I will catch it. When you envision that type of stuff it becomes second nature.”

The Rebels host Liberty on Saturday at 11 AM.