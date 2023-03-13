Ole Miss WBB heading to Stanford, will face Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

Ole Miss women’s basketball is set to play Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels earned a No. 8 seed after a 23-8 season, going 11-5 in SEC play. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has led the Rebels to back-to-back 20 win seasons for the first time since 1995.

The Rebels broke their NCAA Tournament drought last season, making it to the big dance for the first time since 2007, but were bounced in the first round by South Dakota. They got over the hump last year by making the tournament, this season McPhee-McCuin has made it clear that she isn’t satisfied with a tournament appearance. They want to make a run.

That run starts against No. 9 Gonzaga. They finished 28-4 and 18-1 in the West Coast Conference.

The other side of the region features top seeded Stanford and No. 16 Southern/No. 16 Sacred Heart. The Rebs and Gonzaga tip off on Friday.

We’ll have you covered throughout the Rebs’ NCAA Tournament journey.