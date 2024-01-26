Ole Miss women’s basketball defeats Florida

Ole Miss women’s basketball took down Florida 81-70 Thursday night at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Rebels came out of the gates on fire, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. The team never slowed down in the first period, scoring 28 points on 70% shooting from the field.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin could not have asked for a better first-half performance. Ole Miss went to the locker room leading 48-28 holding Florida to just 27% percent shooting.

The Gators didn’t ever go away. They cut the deficit to nine with over two minutes to play but that was as close as they would get.

Ole Miss secured the win thanks to Marquesha Davis’s 23 points, falling one shy of her career high.

The Rebels improve to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. Next up is a date with Tennessee, Sunday in Oxford. The game tips off at 2 PM on ESPN.