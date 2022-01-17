Ole Miss women’s hoops snaps MSU’s 14-game rivalry win streak

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – In the 101st meeting of Ole Miss versus Mississippi State, the Rebels reclaimed state bragging rights for the first time in eight years with an 86-71 victory from the SJB Pavilion Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1 SEC) put on another offensive show, as the Rebels are off to their best start in SEC play in seven seasons with their first win over Mississippi State (11-5, 2-2 SEC) since 2014.

Multiple Rebels had themselves quite the day, with five scoring in double-figures. Leading Ole Miss with her fifth 20-point game of the season, Shakira Austin netted 21 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double this year. Austin also nailed two triples, for a career high.

With her best game of the season, Donnetta Johnson recorded her first career double-double with a career-high 10 boards and a season-high 12 points. Lashonda Monk remains a consistent scoring option for the Rebels with her fourth straight double-figure game, as the graduate senior tacked on 12 points.

The Rebels love to use the paint to their advantage, tying a season-high with 46 points on the inside en route to their second straight game with 80 or more points. Ole Miss also dominated Mississippi State off the glass with 43 rebounds compared to its 23.

There was no hesitancy from the Rebels as soon as the ball was tipped, with a 12-0 run within the opening minutes. Monk picked up right where she left off Thursday, taking command with eight points in the first quarter.

In similar fashion, the Ole Miss defense was playing with the same intensity as its offense, pressuring Mississippi State to surrender the ball and cash it in for points. The Bulldogs could not slow down the Rebel attack as they went on to score 23 field goals, the most in a first half this season, to carry a 48-26 lead through two.

MSU worked to slow Ole Miss down in the fourth and holding them to a game low 14 points in the quarter. However, the Rebels continued to take care of business on defense, not allowing any room for Mississippi State to string together a large enough run to make a large dent in the lead. When the clock hit zeroes, celebrations erupted with Ole Miss taking the 86-71 rivalry victory and bragging rights.

Ole Miss begins a two-game road swing with a trip to the Lone Star State to challenge Texas A&M on Thursday (Jan. 20). The tilt versus the Aggies is set to stream on SEC Network + at 7 p.m. CT.