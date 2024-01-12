Ole Miss women’s hoops tops Auburn 58-55 to improve to 2-1 in SEC play

Ole Miss women’s basketball came into Thursday’s battle with Auburn looking to bounce back after Sunday’s loss to the defending national champion LSU Tigers.

After a back-and-forth first half, Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team created some serious separation in the third by outscoring the Tigers 22-13 in the quarter and taking 49-34 lead.

The Tigers didn’t just roll over. They went on a 19-5 run to cut the Rebels’ lead to just one point with 1:01 to go. A jumper by Kennedy Todd-Williams and clutch free throws by Kharyssa Richardson helped end it for Ole Miss.

Marquesha Davis led all Rebels in scoring with 15, and the Ole Miss defense played well as Auburn shot 29% from the field. The Rebels will visit Mississippi State this Sunday at 4. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.