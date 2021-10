Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo suffers broken foot, out indefinitely

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources tell WCBI that Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is out indefinitely after suffering a broken foot. He’s out for Saturday’s game at No. 1 Alabama.

Mingo has 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns this season through three games.

We’ll have more as the situation develops.