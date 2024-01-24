Omega Motion Plant in Saltillo plans to shut its doors

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than one hundred people will soon be out of work when a furniture plant in Lee County shuts its doors.

The Omega Motion Plant in Saltillo will close, as part of a restructuring plan by its parent company, Leggett and Platt.

The Saltillo plant makes ottomans, recliner mechanisms, and other products for its customers.

The move is expected to impact around 130 workers.

Affected employees could be eligible for employment opportunities at nearby Leggett and Platt facilities.

The Saltillo plant is expected to be closed by May.

