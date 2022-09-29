“On Again / Off Again” MUW name change discussion is “on” again

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What’s in a name? That’s a question that will be swirling around the Mississippi University for Women campus.

The on-again / off-again subject of updating the identity of the now co-educational institution is “on-again”.

In a letter to MUW Alumni, university president Doctor Nora Miller is again broaching the subject.

In the letter, Miller says “we have begun more formal preparations to determine if now is the time to make this change.”

She goes on to announce the appointment of a task force to study whether now is the proper time to consider a “more inclusive name”.

Mississippi University for Women is the institution’s fourth name. It began accepting men on an equal basis in 1982.

Miller says The W will be hosting listening sessions soon to gather information, opinions, and concerns.

And you can bet it will be a topic of discussion during Fall Homecoming in late October.

An email account namechange@muw.edu has been set up for stakeholders to share their thoughts on the matter.