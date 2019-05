ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Memorial Day crash killed a Mantachie man.

Itawamba County coroner Sheila Summerford confirmed that 31-year-old Brandon White was killed in the one-car crash.

- Advertisement -

Summerfield said White’s car left the road and flipped on Cobb Stump Road in Fulton.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.