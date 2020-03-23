One case of COVID-19 confirmed on Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Air Force Base officials confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 was found on base.

CAFB officials said the patient was not tested at Koritz Clinic. The test was done at an off-base provider.

The member was in self-quarantine for the last 10 days. The Mississippi Department of Health is conducting an investigation in accordance with its normal procedures. CAFB said no additional measures were required for its installation.

Base officials are in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Charlie. It has limited CAFB to official business only.

CAFB has canceled all community outreach events until further notice.