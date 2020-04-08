One cited in Oktibbeha County for breaking curfew

Three counties recently implemented curfews. Thus far, only one person has been cited.

Oktibbeha County deputies reported a man was cited after being pulled over early this morning on Buckner Street, in Longview.

- Advertisement -

The man could not provide a reasonable excuse for being on the road at 1 a.m.

Winston and Noxubee Counties report no citations being issued for the curfews in place in those counties.

The city of Macon has also implemented a curfew from 10 PM until 5 AM. A person can be fined up to five hundred dollars.