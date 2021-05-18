One dead in Tupelo shooting, suspects wanted

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is dead after a fatal shooting in Tupelo Tuesday evening.
Police were called to 333 King Street around 6:30 p.m. to investigate a body in a yard.
When officers arrived they discovered a victim in a yard with gunshot wounds. The victim died a short time later at the scene.
Police secured the area, processing the crime scene.
The suspects fled the scene and police are tracking down leads searching for those responsible.
A person of interest is in police custody.
The Tupelo police department is expected to release more information Wednesday.
This is the first homicide in the city this year.