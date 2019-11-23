One dead after shooting in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a shooting in Choctaw County on Friday night.

Choctaw County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a call about a missing person around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived at a residence on Seward Road, they discovered the body of a 38-year-old, African-American male.

Coroner Keith Coleman said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s body was transported to Pearl for an autopsy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department, and the Choctaw County Coroner are investigating the incident.

As of right now, there are no suspects in custody.

We’ll have more information on this incident as it becomes available.