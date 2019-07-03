One hospitalized after vehicle overturns

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Starkville Wednesday night.

One car overturned on its side. Fire crews had to cut the roof of the car off to get the driver out.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says a car pulled out in front of another.

The car that overturned hit a curb causing it to turn on its side.

It happened in front of the Dollar General at the intersection of Ruth Road and 182. That’s in the Clayton Village area.

The driver was transported to OCH for observation.

MHP and East Oktibbeha County Fire responded.