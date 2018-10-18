One injured, one sought following Calhoun City shooting

CALHOUN CITY (WCBI) – One person is recovering following a Wednesday night shooting in Calhoun City.  Chief Latana Williams says the shooting happened outside a South Madison Street home around 9:15 Wednesday night.  Williams says the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but is recovering following surgery overnight.   Investigators are working on limited information and only know that the suspect is a man wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calhoun City Police at 662 628 6897

