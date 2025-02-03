One killed, 3 seriously injured in Noxubee County crash

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend crash in Noxubee County claimed the life of a teenager and left 3 others injured.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Saturday night (Feb. 1), around 10:43 a Dodge Challenger driven by 17-year-old Jeremiah Javon Jackson of Macon was travelling south on Highway 45 in Noxubee County when it collided with the right side of a Honda Accord that was travelling west to cross the southbound lanes of the highway.

The driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Johnariya Fandajha Prince, also of Macon, died at the scene from injuries received in the crash.

Jeremiah Jackson and a passenger were taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with serious injuries.

Another passenger was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson, also with serious injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash