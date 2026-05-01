One Last Day of Showers For This Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain once again in the forecast for Friday, before we dry off this weekend.

TODAY: A stationary front to our south will help usher in scattered showers this afternoon, and especially overnight. Plenty of cloud cover will remain as highs will struggle to reach into the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: The most widespread rain comes into the picture overnight. Expect cool temperatures to remain as lows drop into the low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday we clear up fast to mostly sunny conditions, but breezy and cool as well as wind gusts up to 20 mph move in from the north and highs only reaching 70. Sunday will be a little better with calm winds and plenty of sunshine. Highs will increase slightly into the low 70s.