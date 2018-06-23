One Man is Dead After A Noxubee County Shooting

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning shooting left one person injured and another dead.

The shooting happened at the Trackside nightclub in Noxubee County.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree says that 32-year-old Lester Brooks is dead after being shot in the chest.

The accused shooter is 20 year-old Traveon Jackson Mattix.

Mattix is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and murder.

He allegedly shot one other person in the leg.

“I’ll say at approximately 1:45 a.m. an altercation broke out in a little club called Trackside. From what we gather it was just an issue they had in the club, and then it escalated into what it escalated.”

Mattix’s bond hearing will be Monday.