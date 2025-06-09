One more bout of severe weather chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have one last chance of severe weather to deal with for the next week or so on Monday, before we settle back into general thunderstorm/shower activity mid-week through late week.

TODAY: A level 2/5 slight risk is in place, primarily for the leftovers of a major storm system that blasted through the southern plains, which should pass through late morning through mid-day Monday. The primary threat would be wind and smallish hail if storms can take advantage of some instability left in the atmosphere. After the main event, coverage will decrease somewhat of storms this afternoon, and showers will dwindle by the evening. Expect a mostly cloudy day where highs will struggle to break into the mid 80s, and most will sit in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: A “cold” front will pass through switching the winds from SW to WNW, allowing somewhat drier air to take hold for the mid-week. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky,

TOMORROW: A drier day is ahead. With each model run, rain chances Tuesday PM look slimmer and slimmer! Maybe we can have a rain-free day. Shower chances are going to be very isolated if they materialize. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with dew point temperatures a touch less humid in the mid 60s. Expect more sun with a partly cloudy sky.

BEYOND: Wednesday should be the best weather day of the week, with a mostly clear sky and upper 80s highs! After that, Thursday rain chances kick back into gear after a warm front passes, returning the moisture we’ve been sitting with for the past week. Storm chances remain elevated through the end of the week, luckily no severe threats are currently forecast.