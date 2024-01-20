One more frigid night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more COLD night tonight then our warm up begins tomorrow! We will experience a steady rise in temperatures each day next week. Unfortunately, with this warm up, we will also have daily rain chances.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The last straw of dangerous arctic cold comes tonight. Lows will be in the low teens. A slight breeze will make it feel like the single digits, if not below zero in spots.

SUNDAY: Bundle up if you are heading out early Sunday morning! Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. By the afternoon, we will all be near 40 with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold, but not quite as cold as it was this past week. Low: 25°.

NEXT WEEK: Let the warming trend commence! Highs will be near 50° on Monday, near 60° on Tuesday, and approaching 70° on Wednesday and Thursday! We will transition from deep winter cold, to spring! This warm weather will come with repeated rain chances, however. Showers could begin as early as Monday night and continue daily through the week.