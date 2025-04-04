One More Severe Threat to Get Through

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last severe threat on Saturday before a cool down next week. Highs back in the low to mid 60s for a few days, with cool nights in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Warm, and muggy. Some afternoon pop up showers could last into the evening, but expect that to taper off fast after sundown. Under a mostly cloudy sky winds will be out of the south at 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Severe Risk round 4 this week. Our area is split between a level 2 and 3 out of 5 risk, mainly for damaging winds. Some tornadoes are likely, and don’t be surprised to see the risk areas shift a bit. There is some potential for rogue storms ahead of the main line, which would increase the tornado threat, but it seems very conditional. Along the line expect spin up tornadoes and damaging winds to 75 MPH. This bad weather will move in late, impacting N MS well after dark and the Golden Triangle close after Midnight. Specific timing details are still being ironed out, but this is another late, late event.

SUNDAY: After the front moves through, temps take a big step back into the low 70s, with the winds shifting to from the NW. Conditions will hopefully improve through out the day Sunday after the late storms.

NEXT WEEK: Beautiful. Highs back into the 60s, with dry weather for the foreseeable future and much drier air. Lots of sunshine, and the winds will finally tone down.