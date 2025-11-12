One of America’s original veterans honored in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia may seem like a strange place to find a veteran of the Revolutionary War, but the town’s Unity Cemetery is the final resting place of John Murphy, Senior.

The Bernard Romans Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a special ceremony Tuesday honoring Murphy.

Murphy was one of the earliest settlers in the area of what is now Caledonia and Lowndes County.

There were direct descendants of Murphy’s in attendance, including a 5th great granddaughter.

Judith Jarrett, regent of the Bernard Romans Chapter says one of the missions of the Daughters of the American Revolution is to preserve American History, and then as now, it takes people of all backgrounds to make this country successful.

“People don’t realize, there were Black people, White People, Native American people. There were women, not just men, that fought in the American Revolution. It took all of us, and that’s why we have to unite and be a unified group to preserve America. It doesn’t take just one group or just one person.”

Jarrett says one of the Murphy descendants has written a book about the family.