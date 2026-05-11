One person dead after a fatal crash in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has died after a fatal crash in Noxubee County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as 29-year-old Jerrico Dooley of Macon.
The crash happened on Saturday around 3:30 in the morning.
According to MHP, Dooley was in a 2016 Toyota Camry traveling north on Highway 45 when his vehicle
collided with a 2025 International that was stopped on the shoulder of the road.
Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.