One person dead after a fatal crash in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has died after a fatal crash in Noxubee County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as 29-year-old Jerrico Dooley of Macon.

The crash happened on Saturday around 3:30 in the morning.

According to MHP, Dooley was in a 2016 Toyota Camry traveling north on Highway 45 when his vehicle

collided with a 2025 International that was stopped on the shoulder of the road.

Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.