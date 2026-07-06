One person dead after a nightclub shooting in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has died following a nightclub shooting in Grenada.

Police Chief George Douglas says officers responded to the area of Pecan Street near Dean Drive just after three in the morning on Sunday.

Jarvis Anderson was taken by emergency medical services to UMMC Grenada, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened at a nightclub on Franklin Street.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Grenada Police Dept.

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