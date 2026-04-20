One person dead and three injured after a crash in Tuscaloosa, AL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Tuscaloosa County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 Saturday night on Alabama 216 near the 3 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ashley M. Kornegay of Tuscaloosa was fatally injured when the 2007 GMC Yukon she was a passenger in, went off the road and hit a tree.

Kornegay died at the scene.

The 35-year-old driver of the GMC and a 19-year-old passenger were both injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

A 14- year-old passenger was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X