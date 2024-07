One person dies after crash on Highway 12 in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person died after a crash in northern Lowndes County Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Woodlawn Road, by the Old Country Store.

It appears two trucks collided.

The highway was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

No names have been released at this time.

