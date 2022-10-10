One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple trees before the vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

Coroner Greg Merchant tells WCBI it will be several days before a positive identification is made but investigators believe they know who was driving the vehicle.

