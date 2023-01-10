One person dies in Sunday house fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend fire claimed the life of a New Albany resident.

The New Albany Fire Department reported Sunday in a social media post that they responded to a fire at 203 Hampton on the east side of the city.

Firefighters attempted to locate and remove a person believe to be trapped in the fire but were unsuccessful.

That person died in the fire.

The New Albany Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of that blaze.

