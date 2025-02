One person injured after a tree falls through a Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A tree falls through an east Columbus home and injures one person.

The incident happened this morning, February 13, on McHall Drive.

The large tree fell through the back of the home.

There was major damage to the house.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said one person was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury.

It’s unclear how many people were inside at the time.

