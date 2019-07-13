One person injured after Friday afternoon accident.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Friday afternoon accident leaves one person seriously injured.

East Oktibbeha Fire Chief Greg Ball says tractor spraying unit called a mud monster overturned at Mississippi State’s North Farm.

Chief Ball tells WCBI the driver of the tractor received a serious head injury.

He says the East Oktibbeha volunteer firefighters provided medical treatment until OCH regional medical center arrived.

The driver was flown to University Medical Center in Jackson.

The name of the driver has not been released.