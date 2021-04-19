One person injured in a three car crash involving an ambulance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving an ambulance.

The accident happened this morning at the intersection of Gardner Boulevard and Highway 182, in Columbus.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the ambulance was going through the intersection and hit a car.

One person in the car was injured but it did not appear to be life-threatening.

A Baptist Golden Triangle spokesperson says the ambulance did have its lights and sirens on and no patients were on board.

The EMS crew is still being evaluated for any possible injuries.

Columbus police are investigating the accident.