One person injured in Monday night shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the West Jackson Mart gas station at the corner of West Jackson Street and Lumpkin Avenue.

They found one victim with what were reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is still open, and no arrests have been made, but police believe it was an isolated incident.