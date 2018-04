LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Crews were called out to an incident near Highway 12 and Military Chapel Road involving a person being hit by a vehicle late Friday evening.

Chief Deputy Marc Miley says at this time it appears to be a domestic situation and that one person was taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

Miley says the incident remains under investigation.